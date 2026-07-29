Support a Family Through Difficult Times

Our family is going through a difficult time after an unexpected loss of income and a significant reduction in work hours. What was once enough to cover our monthly expenses has become increasingly difficult to stretch, and we are now facing financial challenges that have placed a great deal of stress on our household.





Despite working hard and doing everything we can to stay afloat, the reduction in hours has made it difficult to keep up with essential bills, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other basic necessities. We are actively seeking additional work and opportunities to improve our situation, but we need help getting through this challenging period.





We are humbly asking for support from friends, family, and our community. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide stability for our family and ensure that our immediate needs are met while we work toward regaining financial security.





If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us. Your encouragement, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.







