Support a family

I created this to support a mother and her children. The children was placed into CPS custody and in order for the children to return home, the mother must find a new place to live. The mother and children are close and the mother is all the children really are use to being around. The mother is stressed and the children are ready to return home. The mother has a home but doesn't want to become homeless so in order to get the babies back, she needs to find somewhere else to go.