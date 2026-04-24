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Support a Faithful Caregiver in Need

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byAysia Renee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mama Mayo

Support a Faithful Caregiver in Need

There are people who give when it’s convenient… and then there are people like my mother.


For as long as I can remember, my mom has been the kind of woman who opens her home, her hands, and her heart without hesitation. She has made room for friends, family, and even strangers in moments of need, never asking for anything in return. To know her is to know steady love, quiet sacrifice, and a faith that is lived out in action every single day. She doesn’t see strangers—only friends she hasn’t met yet.

At the same time, she has been the primary caregiver for my father as he has battled cancer for years, while also carrying the responsibility of being the main provider for our family. She has done all of this while quietly managing her own chronic pain, never allowing it to slow down how much she shows up for everyone else.


Now, she is the one in need of care.


Recently, my mom was told she qualifies for a procedure that could significantly relieve her chronic spinal pain—without the risks of major surgery. It offers hope for a better quality of life. Unfortunately, the procedure costs $5,000, a cost that is now out of reach.

On top of that, she is carrying a growing dental bill, and recent changes have made things even more difficult: her Medicaid was revoked, her Social Security benefits were unexpectedly reduced, and Medicare does not cover this procedure. Combined with ongoing medical expenses from my father’s cancer treatments, the financial weight has become overwhelming.


Still, she continues to push forward quietly, trying not to burden anyone—just as she always has.


But the truth is, she shouldn’t have to carry this alone anymore.


We are reaching out to friends, family, and the broader community of faith to stand in the gap for this incredible woman. A woman who has spent her life pouring into others now needs others to pour back into her. Our hope is to help ease the financial pressure so she can access the care she needs and move toward a life with less pain and more peace.


Any amount, no matter how small, truly helps. And if you’re unable to give, your prayers and shares mean just as much!


Thank you in advance for loving her back in this moment. 💛

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