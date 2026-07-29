Support A Faith Based Coaching Journey

Hi everyone, my name is Sydnee. I’m currently raising funds for a mentorship program I feel deeply called to pursue, and I’d love to share a bit of my story with you.





About two years ago, I had a life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit. For most of my life, I struggled with addiction, anxiety, and depression, and I was on a path of self-destruction. In one of my darkest moments, I experienced what I can only describe as a “dark night of the soul,” where Jesus met me right where I was and completely transformed my life.





Since then, I’ve felt a strong calling to step away from my previous career in the performing arts and seek a new path aligned with that transformation. Years ago, I completed an 80-hour life coaching course and found so much joy in it, but at the time, nothing came of it.





Recently, I was introduced to a faith-based life coaching mentorship program, and from the moment I learned about it, I knew it was something I’m meant to pursue. It’s a six-month program that offers both biblical-based coaching training and practical business guidance to help launch a coaching practice.





The only obstacle standing in the way right now is financial. The program costs $3,500. After praying about it, I felt led to lean on my community for support- something that doesn’t come naturally to me. I’ve always been very independent and have struggled with asking for help. But the more I’ve prayed, the more I’ve felt peace in trusting that there’s no shame in inviting others into this journey.





My heart behind this isn’t personal gain- it’s purpose. I want to walk alongside women who are facing the same struggles I once did and help guide them toward healing, hope, and transformation. I want to be someone who helps others move from pain into purpose.





If you feel led to support me, any amount would mean more than I can express. And even if you’re not able to give, I’m so grateful that you took the time to read my story. Your support, encouragement, and prayers truly mean the world to me.





Thank you so much. I love and appreciate you all.



