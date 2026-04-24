Support a DV Survivor's Daily Travel

Aloha Community/Lāhui,

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts and deep purpose. A local mother—a DV survivor—is fighting every day to stay connected to her hospitalized child. She isn’t allowed to stay overnight, but she shows up daily, full of love and determination.

Despite doing everything right to protect herself and her keiki, she continues to face barriers and harm. She has relied solely on public transportation throughout this crisis, and the emotional and physical toll is immense.

We’re stepping in to help ensure she has safe, reliable transportation so she can continue visiting her baby and remain protected on her daily journey between her safe haven and the hospital.

We’re asking for your kōkua, compassion, and generosity. If you can’t give financially, please help by sharing this post so it reaches someone who can.

For the safety of this mother and her child, we cannot share identifying details. We ask that you kindly respect their privacy.





Mahalo nui for standing with survivors and uplifting our community.



