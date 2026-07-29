On February 25th of 2026 was the worst day of my life when I had to rush my twin girls dad to the hospital and that's when the bad news came from all the doctors I didn't know what was going to happen but I know it didn't look good This dad was diagnosed with Colon cancer stage 3 he needs a little bit of help with funds he has a set of twin girls that are four years old at this time life has been hard with all the chemos all the doctor's appointment on the waking up all the pain that he has been through we just need a little help at this time anything will help a prayer a hug even a phone call me and the girls know we have to be strong for the day we don't know what it's going to happen but all we know is he still here with us and we're going to make the most of it, 🙏🙏❣️ I'm currently out of work at the moment because what everything went on I just need a little bit of help.