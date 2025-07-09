Support a Dad Forced to Fight Wildfires

My son is a hardworking father of two school‑age boys and the husband of a devoted wife. Their youngest child lives with Type 1 diabetes, which means constant monitoring, special food, and medical supplies that are expensive and never optional.

Recently, my son lost his job, and overnight their family’s stability disappeared. With bills piling up and a diabetic child who needs consistent care, he has been left with no choice but to take dangerous wildfire work just to keep his family afloat. He doesn’t want to leave his wife and boys, and he doesn’t want to risk his life — but right now, it’s the only work available.

This fundraiser is to help keep his family safe and stable while he searches for safer, steady employment. Your support will help cover food, school needs, and the medical costs required to keep his diabetic son healthy.

Any amount helps. Thank you for standing with this family during a very difficult time.