Support a Counselor Battling Brain Cancer

For years, I have dedicated my life to helping others heal.





I serve my community as an ordained minister, a substance abuse counselor, and a college student working hard to continue growing so I can help even more people in need. Every day, I have tried to be the person others can lean on during the darkest moments of their lives — offering hope, guidance, faith, and support to those battling addiction, pain, and hopelessness.





Today, I find myself in the fight of my own life.





I have been diagnosed with brain cancer, and the physical, emotional, and financial toll has been overwhelming. Between medical appointments, treatments, testing, medications, travel expenses, and the inability to work consistently while battling this illness, the burden has become more than I can carry alone.





As someone who has spent so much time helping others, asking for help does not come easy to me. But I have learned that even the strongest people sometimes need support from their community.





I am determined to keep fighting. I want to continue my education, continue serving others in recovery, continue ministering to people who need hope, and continue living a life of purpose. But right now, I need help getting through this battle.





Any donation — no matter how small — will go directly toward medical expenses, treatment costs, transportation, household bills, and helping me stay focused on healing and recovery.





If you are unable to donate, I simply ask for your prayers, encouragement, and for you to share this campaign with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and support mean more than words can ever express.





(I put a crazy amount as the goal just for fun 🤩)





With gratitude,

Alexander



