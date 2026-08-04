Support a child in need

Raul, here is a shorter, punchy GiveSendGo version — emotional, clear, and ready to paste. It keeps the urgency and heart but stays tight.





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Short GiveSendGo Story





His mother—my close friend—passed away when he was just three. Since then, he’s been in and out of group homes, never knowing stability or safety. At 15, overwhelmed by trauma, he ran away and survived on the streets. I fought through the courts to bring him into my home, but the system failed him and sent him back into placements instead of giving him a real chance.





Through everything, I fed him, protected him, and became the only consistent adult in his life. Now he’s 18 with no healthcare, no schooling, no benefits, and no family support. He’s trying to rebuild his life from nothing.





Your support will help him finally step out of survival mode and into a life where he is safe, stable, and seen — maybe for the first time ever.







