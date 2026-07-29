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Support a Champions Come Back From Torn ACL

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$10,075 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Andrews

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Andrews

Support a Champions Come Back From Torn ACL

We need your help!


​For eleven years, wrestling hasn’t just been a sport in our house; it’s been a way of life. My son, Balian, stepped onto the mat for the first time when he was just six years old. Since that day, he hasn’t just participated—he has poured every ounce of his soul into the grind. He’s lived for the whistle, the sweat, and the unwavering discipline that defines a true competitor.


​Balian has been a top contender for over a decade, rising through the ranks with a grit that makes a father’s heart swell. We watched him win districts in the 8th grade and felt the electricity when he made a state run as a freshman. This year, as Team Captain, he took his dedication to a level few could match—training three times a day, waking up in the dark for pre-school sessions, and grinding through 2.5-hour practices every afternoon. He entered the postseason as a ranked Washington State wrestler, with his sights set on a championship and a college scholarship.

​Then, the unthinkable happened. In his very first match of the first round at State, Balian suffered a complete ACL tear. After a lifetime of staying healthy and injury-free, his season ended in a single, devastating moment on the mat.


​As a father, it is gut-wrenching to see your son sacrifice his social life, push his body to the absolute limit for years, and then see that dream put on hold by a fluke injury. But if you know Balian, you know he isn’t finished. He’s a local legend for a reason—not just because of his wins, but because of his character.


​The Road to Recovery


​An ACL injury is a mountain to climb. It requires a successful surgery followed by months of grueling physical therapy and mental toughness. We know the road ahead will take immense time and the kind of dedication Balian has shown his entire life. He is already focused on the work required to get back into the circle for his senior year, but we need to get him into the operating room first.


​How You Can Help


​Balian’s surgery is scheduled in less than 30 days (May 21 2026). To ensure he is healed in time for next season and has a shot at those scholarship goals, we cannot afford to delay the procedure. Our out-of-pocket responsibility that must be paid upfront is $10,000.


​We are turning to our community—our friends, family, and the wrestling family—to help us bridge this gap. We want to ensure he gets the medical care he needs now, so he doesn't have to wait months while his window for recovery closes.


​Every dollar raised goes directly toward his surgical costs and the long road of rehabilitation ahead. We are asking you to help a dedicated young man reclaim his future. Let’s get this captain back on his feet and back on the mat where he belongs.


​Thank you for your prayers, your support, and for standing with our champion.

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