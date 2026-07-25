Support a Bernese Mtn Dog Battling Renal Disease

My gentle giant Bernese Mountain Dog is bravely fighting urethra, bladder, and kidney stones plus early renal disease. He survived two emergency surgeries in Mexico four months ago that removed around four dozen painful CaOx stones—euthanasia was the only other option as surgery in the US was over $10,000. A charity helped with surgery costs but could not cover the remaining vet bills or ongoing care, both which are essential to prevent life-threatening blockages and further kidney damage.





Your donation will cover urine test strips for daily home pH monitoring, vet visits every 3-6 months (urine pH and USG), imaging every 6–12 months to catch small stones early (which may allow minimally invasive removal like voiding urohydropropulsion, a medical procedure), blood tests for serum calcium, and his strict low-oxalate diet with lean meats, safe veggies/fruits, vitamins, and minerals for balanced nutrition and stone prevention.





Local food assistance has not worked, as he requires daily human-grade, low-oxalate meals that I prepare, dehydrate, and freeze fresh, while their charters only cover bagged kibble.





As a senior on fixed income in a very rural setting, these extra costs have overwhelmed my budget. Finding work is impossible logistically and physically—I'm far from cities, local jobs are scarce and in high demand, commuting creates unaffordable gas costs, and I am also medically unable to work due to multiple serious health conditions.





Your kindness means continued comfort, monitoring, and quality life for this sweet boy. Every dollar helps. Thank you for taking the time to learn of my boy's need and I pray this reaches those who can help.