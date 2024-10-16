Support the “Blessed By This Life” Orphanage

hi there! My name is Ian Garvey and I’m fundraising on behalf of my dear friend Mayanja Joseph. Mayanja is the founder and main caretaker of Blessed By This Life Organization, a nonprofit orphanage based in the Bugiri district of Uganda founded in 2020.

After losing his parents, he began caring for his younger siblings and has since expanded his care to support over 40 orphaned children. For the most part, Mayanja does this work on his own, and it is a huge financial burden for Mayanja who has, in the past, worked other jobs to provide for these children. They receive no government assistance and rely solely on donations from people like yourself!

HOW WILL THE FUNDS BE USED?

I talk with Mayanja every day, and he tells me the details of the challenges he faces. He says the orphanage requires $20,000 per year to care for the children. This covers food, water, clothes, school supplies, general healthcare and medicine, and similar necessities that arise.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

Mayanja currently needs $500 to provide school essentials to the children. Below is the breakdown of these costs. Luckily, a few days ago Mayanja was called into the school for a meeting and he was told they wouldn't have to pay school fees this year, to just provide the class materials.

Shoes: $300

Books: $100

Pencils: $50

Rulers, broomstick: $50

VERIFICATION PROCESS

Mayanja has a lot of pictures and videos of him with the children on his social media pages, and we've video chatted frequently so I've verified the person I'm talking to is the person in the pictures. Mayanja also sends me pictures and videos of every injury/illness and hospital visit and the food/water/clothes he buys with donations, mostly celebratory in nature but it also helps with transparency.

HOW WILL THE FUNDS BE TRANSFERRED?

I will receive the funds on behalf of Mayanja and will send international transfers to him through a service called Remitly (which verifies legal name and location) as donations come in.

Please consider supporting this young man as he does this extremely important work!!! Every child deserves someone who cares deeply about their well-being and development. Mayanja is doing exactly this for 40 children, but he can’t do it all on his own—it’s far too much for one person.

Donate today and make a REAL difference!

Please follow Mayanja on social media and send him a message of love and support!

Instagram: @blessedbythislifeorganization (currently fighting internet censorship, account has been suspended, but he's making a second one soon)

TikTok: @mayanjajoseph0

YouTube: @BlessedbythisLifeorganization

We are working on a website which will have more details about this organization’s origin story, a way to donate directly to the organization, a way to sponsor a child, financial transparency page, and more. It will take a long time to get this website up and running, so until then please donate to this platform!

Thank you!!