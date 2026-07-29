Support 50 Learners at Khumpukani School

Every child deserves the opportunity to learn with dignity and confidence.





We are raising funds to help 50 learners at Khumpukani Primary School in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. Many families face financial challenges, making it difficult to provide school uniforms, shoes, books, stationery and access to computers for their children.





Our goal is to raise R100,000 to provide:





• School uniforms

• School shoes

• Books and stationery

• Refurbished computers for learning

• Educational support materials





Education is one of the most powerful tools for building a better future. By supporting this campaign, you will help learners attend school with confidence and gain access to the resources they need to succeed.





We are committed to transparency and will provide updates on funds raised, purchases made and the impact of your donations.





Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.





Thank you for helping us invest in the future of our children and community.