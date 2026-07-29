Support 3 Orphaned Sisters in Gaza: Retal, Ward,

Dear kind hearts,





We are reaching out to you today with broken hearts to ask for your urgent support for three innocent young sisters from Gaza: Retal (10 years old), Ward (the middle sister), and Rose (4 years old). These three little girls have tragically become orphans after a horrific night that changed their lives forever.





Due to the devastating war in Gaza, the family was forced to displace multiple times seeking safety. They were staying in a partially damaged house when tragedy struck. In the middle of the night, while everyone was peacefully sleeping, a heavy bombardment hit the area. In an instant, their loving mother and father were killed. Miraculously, Retal, Ward, and Rose survived the bombardment, but they emerged from the rubble completely alone in this world.





At just 10 years old, Retal is now the eldest, trying to comfort her sisters Ward and Rose. They have lost their parents, their home, and their sense of safety. They are now facing the harsh reality of survival in Gaza with no one left to provide for them, protect them, or secure their future.





We are launching this fundraising campaign to support these three orphaned sisters. Your generous donations will go directly towards securing their urgent daily needs, medical care, clothing, safe shelter, and building a foundation for their future education and recovery from this deep trauma.





Please stand with Retal, Ward, and Rose. Every single donation, no matter the size, makes a life-changing difference for them. If you are unable to donate, please share their story widely to help us reach more kind people, and keep them in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your humanity, generosity, and compassion.