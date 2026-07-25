Supply school desks to underprivileged children

Hello, we are a Ministry called Hopebound in Peace & Love that is based out of the Rural area of the high desert of New Mexico. Our Ministry reaches internationally with current partners in Punjab Pakistan as well as Uganda Africa.





We are currently fundraising for desks for underprivileged children in Uganda. The goal is to raise $300. Each desk could sit 3-4 children, and the need is for 6 desks per classroom. There is a total of 6 classrooms. One desk can be built with only $8.35. So $8.35 x 6 = $50. $50 x 6 = 300.

These children have very limited resources or support. They learn sitting on a dirt floor in a wooden shack. They are grateful for any investment that others make towards their education.





These desks will provide better learning situations and opportunities for the children at the Wisdom Junior School in Uganda. Our A.C.T. (Administrator, Coordinator, and Translator) representative, brother Kenneth Elly Were, is on the frontlines there praying , encouraging the children, and helping provide for their basic needs.





Please help us reach our $300 goal to give these children a jump-start to success in their future.





Sincerely with our Hopebound in Peace & Love,

Apostle Michael & Evangelist Rebecca Clifford from New Mexico USA.