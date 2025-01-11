Supply Fund for Los Angeles Fire Victims

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, thousands of families have lost everything, others have been forced to evacuate and right now the need for basic supplies is great. Many people across the United States are looking for ways to physically donate supplies to the fire victims. As a North County San Diego resident, who has been affected by wildfires in the past, bridging the gap was placed on my heart & I wanted to help. This fund is specifically being set up to shop for basic supplies, such as:

- Hygiene products

- Diaper & Wipes

- Formula

-Socks & Underwear

-Food & Drinks

-Laundry supplies

Etc.

Every penny from this fund will go towards physically shopping for these items. Items will then be delivered to The Dream Center Los Angeles via Awaken Church. Updates & documentation of all donations will be publicly posted on @thatpatriotmom Instagram account.

God Bless,

Gabrielle Yoder