Supply Fund for Los Angeles Fire Victims

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, thousands of families have lost everything, others have been forced to evacuate and right now the need for basic supplies is great. Many people across the United States are looking for ways to physically donate supplies to the fire victims. As a North County San Diego resident, who has been affected by wildfires in the past, bridging the gap was placed on my heart & I wanted to help. This fund is specifically being set up to shop for basic supplies, such as:

- Hygiene products

- Diaper & Wipes

- Formula

-Socks & Underwear

-Food & Drinks

-Laundry supplies

Etc.

Every penny from this fund will go towards physically shopping for these items. Items will then be delivered to The Dream Center Los Angeles via Awaken Church. Updates & documentation of all donations will be publicly posted on @thatpatriotmom Instagram account.

God Bless,

Gabrielle Yoder

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sierra Sympson
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for all you’re doing!

Megan Beeler
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Galeucia Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Megan
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Mildred Sanabria
$ 60.00 USD
1 day ago

🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for being an angel!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

JW
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Rae Miller
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Tara Vasquez
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

God Bless

Stacie Suarez
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for everyone!!!!

