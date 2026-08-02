Suport my family!

Your support could help my family! Both me and my mother are struggling with medical issues, and her boyfriend isnt a good person and has been refusing to help us, my bf and I have been trying to help her but we dont even scrape up 500 per paycheck.

Mums boyfriend gets paid WAY more than us and is letting us all fall behind on bills and we are pretty much in debt :c. He takes days off, disappears without telling anyone, but makes my mum tell him what shes doing all the time. He makes excuses when mum asks him for help. He lies about where his money is going, etc.

My mum is unemployed and cannot work for medical reasons. Im only 17 and I can only work so many hours and make so much. We help the best we can but it isnt enough. We need some help from you guys! Any amount or shares will help, we want to live comfortably and hopefully be comfortable enough to kick mums boyfriend out.



