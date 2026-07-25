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Supernova The Service Dog

Goal$6,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatina West

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katina West

Supernova The Service Dog

For a long time, I have been quietly navigating the daily, invisible challenges of severe PTSD. While I work hard to maintain my grounding and keep up with the demands of daily life, the reality is that hypervigilance, anxiety, and the overwhelming weight of past trauma can make even the simplest tasks feel like a mountain to climb. PTSD doesn't just impact a few moments of your day—it shapes how you interact with the world, how safe you feel in your own environment, and how much energy you have left for the people you love. After much reflection, research, and medical guidance, I realized that I cannot do this alone anymore. What prompted my need for a service dog was the realization that I deserve a higher quality of life, greater independence, and a reliable way to navigate my triggers safely.



A dedicated task-trained service dog will not just be a companion; they will be an essential medical aid and a partner in my healing. My service dog will be trained to provide Deep Pressure Therapy (DPT) to ground me during panic attacks, create physical space in public to lower my hypervigilance, and interrupt episodes by recognizing early signs of anxiety or PTSD flashbacks. Traveling for work is a necessary part of my job, but airports and airplanes present unique challenges for my PTSD. Having a task-trained service dog by my side will completely change how I handle work travel and daily life.



To my family, friends, and everyone who has taken the time to read my story—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Navigating life with PTSD is a quiet battle, but your presence, love, and encouragement have always been a lifeline. Embarking on this journey to bring home and train a service dog is a massive step toward my independence, and I truly cannot do it without a village behind me. Whether you are able to contribute financially, share this link with your own network, or simply keep me in your thoughts, please know that every single bit of support moves me one step closer to a safer, more grounded life. Words cannot fully express what your generosity means to me—thank you for standing by me and helping me reclaim my future.


In addition, if you would like to purchase some of the needed items for training, here is the link for my Amazon registry : https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/358MDRZ573FOO?ref_=cm_sw_r_apann_ggr-subnav-share_W8JDT1W0W947WMV0ZWY3&language=en-US

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