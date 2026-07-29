SuperNova Tech LLC seeking startup funding

SuperNova Technologies LLC is building a next-generation online marketplace designed to eliminate the biggest pain points in peer-to-peer commerce—slow payouts, hidden fees, and lack of user engagement. Our platform introduces “Rocket Fast Payouts,” transparent pricing with zero hidden fees, and a uniquely immersive, galaxy-themed user experience that differentiates us from traditional marketplaces.





Beyond standard buying and selling, SuperNova integrates innovative features such as a $5-and-under marketplace, gamified rewards like “Spot the UFO” for platform credits, and a flexible barter system—creating both accessibility and engagement for users across all income levels. Our goal is to build a scalable, U.S.-based platform that empowers everyday people to earn, trade, and transact more efficiently.





We are currently seeking funding to accelerate development, bring our MVP to market, and establish a strong user base. With the right support, SuperNova has the potential to disrupt the marketplace industry by combining speed, transparency, and innovation into one unified platform.



