Supernatural Science Outreach

My name is Chris Michals. Since 2015, I have performed a free supernatural prophetic ministry service, through my website supernatural-science.com, where I interpret dreams and give supernatural mentoring to anyone who contacts me worldwide. Since then, I have interpreted several thousand dreams, written hundreds of blogs and several books on the Kingdom of God, how God speaks in dreams, and especially how He uses dreams to reveal His true and purpose for our lives. This has been a very successful outreach project and I look forward to increasing my outreach to many more people worldwide.