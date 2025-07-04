Sunflower Fest Equipment Rentals

We are helping put on Sunflower Fest 2025, in Ancaster on July 25th. This is a community outreach event and the goal is to make a place where people who've never experienced the love of Jesus and who might never step foot inside a church, might get the chance to hear about it for the first time.



This is an entirely free event! Free sunflowers, cotton candy, bouncy castles, and music!

There are costs associated with this event, to rent music equipment, stage, and other logistics. We need your help to make Sunflower Fest happen!

The Worship

EveryHeart Tours is a YWAM mission movement from Grand Rapids Michigan and they will be leading worship and sharing the Gospel message from 7-9 PM. EveryHeart travels across North America and the globe sharing the gospel, with a mission to reach Gen Z for Christ! This worship night will be one to remember!

Please help us raise $5000 for stage and sound equipment rentals, and help us reach the unreached with the hope of the gospel!