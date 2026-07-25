For more of Sunday’s story, please refer to the Caring Bridge link:





https://www.caringbridge.org/site/83b14d6e-a931-11f0-ab4c-cb1358bc036c?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page





This fundraiser is being organized on behalf of Sunday Jones and her family, Clayton and Keeley Jones. The funds raised are intended solely to support Sunday's medical care and related expenses during her recovery.

Sunday has endured an excruciatingly long hospital stay filled with many procedures and extreme life-saving measures. We are so thankful for her improvement, but she still has a long road to recovery.

Although the Joneses participate in a Christian health-share insurance program, they do not have traditional insurance. Sunday’s bills have begun to accumulate, and this fundraiser is designed to help alleviate the stress during the interim while insurance deductibles are being met and case management is being navigated. Due to Sunday’s Down syndrome diagnosis, she is entitled to certain government assistance; however, as with all things government-related, it is a complicated and arduous process. As their neighbor and friend, I have created this page to allow their community to support this wonderful family in a tangible way. All funds are being transferred directly to Clayton and Keeley. If you feel led, this is an opportunity to bless the Jones family with Sunday’s current and long-term medical needs ❤️