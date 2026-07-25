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Summit Church Garden City

Monthly Goal$3,500 USD
Total Raised$100 USD
Raised this month$100 USD

Fundraiser created byShane Rife

Fundraiser funds will be received by Summit Church Garden City

Summit Church Garden City

Do you have a passion for spreading the Gospel to the lost? Do you want to see Muslims leave the destructive world of Islam and enter into Christ’s Kingdom? If so, Summit Church would like you to prayerfully consider supporting our work in Garden City and the surrounding communities of Wayne County, Michigan.

My name is Shane Rife, and I am the Outreach Pastor at Summit. My wife Mirela and I are local missionaries seeking to strengthen our church’s impact in the area. We're located in Garden City, right next to one of America's largest concentrations of Muslims: Dearborn. Our location is strategically important, because it allows us to engage with the traditional lower-middle class of America, while also preaching the Gospel to the various nations who now reside in Dearborn. Our members are active in outreach, and we're also connected to a local coalition of churches which cooperate to spread the Gospel to all unbelievers, but particularly to Muslims. Summit Church is a warm community, led by Senior Pastor Ovi Petrascu, whose knowledge of the Bible and clear teaching help ground our church on the solid rock of Christ.

Part of the challenge we're facing right now is funding. Our church is primarily supported by a few core families that live outside Garden City. The area in which our church is located is not affluent, and it’s difficult to keep our budget in the black from just the support of our members alone. However, the work we're doing is essential, so that is why we're reaching out to you.

Your support for this church would help us not only sustain our mission, but expand it. Donations would enable more time for boots on the ground evangelism in the parks and neighborhoods of Garden City and Dearborn. That means preaching and defending the Message of Christ’s salvation while proving Islam to be the false Gospel that it is. It would also help us purchase Christian literature and create church flyers to give out at our free book tables and during our evangelism walks. Also, our volunteers who help with technology and other services could be compensated so that they can devote less time to side jobs and more time to ministry. And of course, buildings like our church need regular maintenance and repair.

So, if you have a passion to proclaim the name of Christ to less privileged areas and to the souls trapped within Islam, we would like to ask you to pull alongside us in our mission. The support of your prayers and financial donations can help us win our communities to the Lord Jesus!

“Your gifts meet the needs of the Lord’s people. And that’s not all. Your gifts also cause many people to thank God.”
-2 Corinthians 9:12 NIRV

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