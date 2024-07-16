Campaign Image

2025 Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp

Goal:

 USD $33,000

Raised:

 USD $25,026

Campaign created by Charlie Peterson

Foster children have been abused and neglected and frequently miss out on the rich experience of a loving family.  Many foster parents do their very best but these precious children need more.

It’s our desire to share God’s love with His children who have suffered abuse and neglect in the best way we know how.  We invest our time, energy and financial resources to make this amazing week happen for foster children in the LowCountry and throughout South Carolina.  Won't you prayerfully support this ministry?

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
7 days ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25000.00 USD
1 month ago

