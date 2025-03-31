Briley Jo's Summer of Missions! 2025

Luke 12:32: “Fear not, little flock, for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”

It is our Heavenly Father's good pleasure to give us glimpses and experiences of Himself and His Kingdom---I want to give THAT out to those God sets before me on my path...wherever He leads me.

And this summer, He is leading me to a Summer of Missions! I will be participating in two short-term mission trips to Romania & Albania!

Partnering with Adventures in Mission - Beauty For Ashes Ministry, The heart & mission of both trips include serving opportunities in: worship ministry, children's ministry, women's ministry, prayer walks, church/discipleship, home visits, and hosting/facilitating healing retreats for women, teaching Identity in Christ to hungry hearts on waiting lists.

I CANNOT express my excitement to BEGIN!! All GLORY to God who leads us so well.

No gift amount is too small—every donation is a gift given in partnering with God and His heart to bring His children all over the world back to Himself; knowing who they are in Christ, that they matter and are valued despite what their culture has to say about them.



I’m honored to partner with Him in this way. . . walking with His Love, ready to give it out.

Thank you for your prayers and consideration to sow a seed into these Missions,

Briley Jo