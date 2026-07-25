Summer struggles

Hello, my family is struggling right now and we need help. I am a single father to two beautiful little girls ages five and six. I have persevered through so much to be there for my children. Seven years ago I was a completely different person, I struggled with depression and alcoholism, I didn’t want to live. That all changed the day my daughter was born. I haven’t touched a drop since, I attempted to make thing work with their mother. We got married not knowing much about each other which turned into a very bad decision when I found out she was an addicted to meth and although I tried to help and support her through…our family wasn’t enough to keep her from the drug or bad choices that goes with it. Now even with my vices, my work ethic is unparalleled. I was working is the service industry managing a popular restaurant working 16 to 20 hour days. That life style was not conducive to being the type of father I wanted my children to have, so I made a change and began working in nursing homes. Started at the bottom and a caregiver and had worked my way up to a memory care coordinator and then activities director rather quickly. That all came to an end when my fathers dementia became too much for my mom to handle. At her request, I gave up everything I had built for my girls, my job our house, my peace… everything; and I moved us back in to my parents house to help. My father passed right before my oldest set to start kindergarten and while looking for a job I stumbled upon what I thought was the opportunity of a lifetime. The charter school she was going to attend posted a help wanted add for their Nutrition Coordinator, fancy name for kitchen manager and that is what I currently do. I loved being at the school and able to be there for my daughter… watching her learn and grow. I can’t wait for August when my youngest will be there too. The problem is that even though it’s decent money… this is the summer and I have no income coming in. I have exhausted ever bit of money I was saving to move us back into our own place and now I have nothing. I struggle to keep food on the table or gas in the car. I need a stop gap. Nothing crazy, I just need to get us till mid August. Please help us! I figure with some strict budgeting and utilizing food banks and local charities 500 should be enough to keep the lights on and provide for my kids. If you can’t donate, I understand. Times are hard all around. Please just keep us in your prayers.