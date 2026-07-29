GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Raising Strong Athletes and Stronger Faith

Goal₱75,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byEdremel Maribo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Edremel Maribo

Raising Strong Athletes and Stronger Faith


Summer Sports Clinic 2026 @ LHNHS


“Growing Strong Physically and Spiritually”


The journey of FCA Bacolod began with a shared God-given vision among FCA Bacolod Regional Director Chaplain Liza Mayo, Coach Dre Maribo, Coach Tata Belangel, and Coach Eleanor Dolloso at Luis Hervias National High School — a vision to use sports as a platform to shape lives, build character, and lead young people closer to Jesus Christ.


What started as a simple dream has now become a growing movement.


Through the Summer Sports Clinic 2026, student-athletes were given more than just athletic training — they were given hope, purpose, mentorship, and spiritual direction. Existing huddles in Basketball 3x3, Aero Gymnastics, and Chess were led by passionate and committed coaches such as Coach Norelyn, Coach Annie, and Coach Bern, who poured not only their skills into the athletes, but also their hearts and faith.

At the center of this clinic is the commitment to 3-Dimensional Coaching — developing the Mind, Heart, and Soul of every athlete. We believe true success is not measured only by victories and medals, but by transformed lives, godly character, leadership, discipline, and faith in Christ.

As the ministry continues to grow, God continues to open new doors. This coming school year, FCA Bacolod is preparing to launch additional sports disciplines


including:

🏀 Basketball 5x5

🥋 Pencak Silat

⚔️ Arnis

🏐 Volleyball

🏓 Table Tennis

💃 Dance Sport


Every training session, huddle, prayer gathering, and outreach is built on the principle of “PRAYPERATION” — preparing with excellence and discipline while completely depending on God for strength, wisdom, and transformation.


The response from athletes, parents, coaches, and the community has been overwhelming. Many described the clinic not simply as successful, but life-changing. Young people are gaining confidence, discovering purpose, building healthy relationships, and encountering Jesus in a meaningful and personal way.


But this mission is bigger than us.

To continue reaching campuses and communities through sports ministry, we are prayerfully inviting donors, sponsors, churches, partners, and supporters to stand with us in building the next generation.


Your support will help provide:

🏀 Sports equipment and training materials

📖 Bibles and discipleship resources

🍽 Meals and athlete support

🚐 Transportation and outreach expenses

🏟 Sports clinics, camps, and Fields of Faith events

🎓 Leadership development and grassroots discipleship programs


Every contribution becomes an investment into young lives that are being shaped for God’s Kingdom.


Together, we are not only developing athletes — we are raising Christ-centered leaders, future coaches, role models, and game changers who will impact schools, communities, and the nation for Jesus Christ.


FCA Bacolod remains committed to engaging, equipping, and empowering the next generation through sports and faith — building a lasting legacy that will influence the Philippines for God’s glory.


Thank you for believing in this mission.

Thank you for helping us turn courts, gyms, and playing fields into places of hope, healing, discipleship, and transformation.

Together, let us change lives through sports and the Gospel. 🔥🏀🇵🇭


#FCABacolod

#SummerSportsClinic2026

#LHNHS

#PhysicallyAndSpiritually

#SportsMinistry

#RaiseUpLeaders

#FaithAndSports

#GameChangers

#ChristCenteredAthletes

#PRAYPERATION

#ForGodsGlory

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve