Raising Strong Athletes and Stronger Faith





Summer Sports Clinic 2026 @ LHNHS





“Growing Strong Physically and Spiritually”





The journey of FCA Bacolod began with a shared God-given vision among FCA Bacolod Regional Director Chaplain Liza Mayo, Coach Dre Maribo, Coach Tata Belangel, and Coach Eleanor Dolloso at Luis Hervias National High School — a vision to use sports as a platform to shape lives, build character, and lead young people closer to Jesus Christ.





What started as a simple dream has now become a growing movement.





Through the Summer Sports Clinic 2026, student-athletes were given more than just athletic training — they were given hope, purpose, mentorship, and spiritual direction. Existing huddles in Basketball 3x3, Aero Gymnastics, and Chess were led by passionate and committed coaches such as Coach Norelyn, Coach Annie, and Coach Bern, who poured not only their skills into the athletes, but also their hearts and faith.

At the center of this clinic is the commitment to 3-Dimensional Coaching — developing the Mind, Heart, and Soul of every athlete. We believe true success is not measured only by victories and medals, but by transformed lives, godly character, leadership, discipline, and faith in Christ.

As the ministry continues to grow, God continues to open new doors. This coming school year, FCA Bacolod is preparing to launch additional sports disciplines





including:

🏀 Basketball 5x5

🥋 Pencak Silat

⚔️ Arnis

🏐 Volleyball

🏓 Table Tennis

💃 Dance Sport





Every training session, huddle, prayer gathering, and outreach is built on the principle of “PRAYPERATION” — preparing with excellence and discipline while completely depending on God for strength, wisdom, and transformation.





The response from athletes, parents, coaches, and the community has been overwhelming. Many described the clinic not simply as successful, but life-changing. Young people are gaining confidence, discovering purpose, building healthy relationships, and encountering Jesus in a meaningful and personal way.





But this mission is bigger than us.

To continue reaching campuses and communities through sports ministry, we are prayerfully inviting donors, sponsors, churches, partners, and supporters to stand with us in building the next generation.





Your support will help provide:

🏀 Sports equipment and training materials

📖 Bibles and discipleship resources

🍽 Meals and athlete support

🚐 Transportation and outreach expenses

🏟 Sports clinics, camps, and Fields of Faith events

🎓 Leadership development and grassroots discipleship programs





Every contribution becomes an investment into young lives that are being shaped for God’s Kingdom.





Together, we are not only developing athletes — we are raising Christ-centered leaders, future coaches, role models, and game changers who will impact schools, communities, and the nation for Jesus Christ.





FCA Bacolod remains committed to engaging, equipping, and empowering the next generation through sports and faith — building a lasting legacy that will influence the Philippines for God’s glory.





Thank you for believing in this mission.

Thank you for helping us turn courts, gyms, and playing fields into places of hope, healing, discipleship, and transformation.

Together, let us change lives through sports and the Gospel. 🔥🏀🇵🇭





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#LHNHS

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#RaiseUpLeaders

#FaithAndSports

#GameChangers

#ChristCenteredAthletes

#PRAYPERATION

#ForGodsGlory