Summer Mission to San Diego

I will be going to San Diego with Baylor Cru on mission this summer from June 2nd to August 3rd and in order to go I still need to raise $2,000 before June 1st. Any contribution helps, and most of all be praying for the trip, even if you are not able to support financially be supporting everyone going on the trip with prayer for safety and for God to move through us and use us for his mission, so that others may know the Gospel.