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Summer internship Townsend Church

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$675 USD

Fundraiser created byHarrison Knaupe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Harrison Knaupe

Summer internship Townsend Church

This summer, I have been given an incredible opportunity to serve as a ministry intern through Townsend Church — the same church community that played a huge role in changing my life.


I became a Christian while attending Penn State Altoona, and when I came home I was looking for a church alike the ministry i was apart of at college and thankfully through Townsend church I found one. I was introduced to Townsend Church as a newer believer. Through the people there, I experienced genuine discipleship, community, and spiritual growth in ways I never had before.


One of the biggest turning points in my faith came when Pastor Tim invited me to serve on an out-of-state mission trip. During that trip, God deeply changed my heart and gave me a passion for serving others and investing in ministry. Looking back now, it is amazing to think that I have the opportunity to spend this summer serving the same church family that poured so much into me during such an important season of my life.

Throughout the summer internship, I will be helping serve in many different areas of ministry including:

  1. assisting with in-state and out-of-state mission trips,
  2. helping lead and serve during Vacation Bible School,
  3. weekly sermon preparation and staff prayer mornings,
  4. ministry meetings and discipleship opportunities,
  5. hospital visits and care ministry,
  6. and supporting the everyday needs of church ministry however needed.


This internship is a paid position, but the stipend is provided at the end of the summer. Because of that, I am raising support to help cover living expenses during the three months I will be serving. My monthly expenses, including loan and car payments, are around $1,250 per month, and my fundraising goal for the summer is $4,000.


More than simply asking for financial help, I truly see this as inviting others to partner with what God is doing through this opportunity. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, I am incredibly grateful for anyone willing to come alongside me during this season.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting this mission. Your generosity and prayers genuinely mean more than you know.


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