Summer housing

Hello! My name is Chaniyah and I am a university student at Washburn university. A couple of weeks ago the school decided to start something new and have the students through a link to pay for the first half of the summer, second half at the end of June and the interim in August. A friend and I enrolled in summer classes so we would be able to live on campus due to us being homeless but it just keeps getting worse due to summer enrollment being expensive. Washburn makes new adjustments to the school with no regards of students like me who look to financial aid to be able to attend school.

there is only so much people can do in this world and I’m trying everyday I can. Without being able to line up a job due to poor transportation, it’s becoming harder and harder but I keep pushing every step of the way. I hate asking for help but I’m at my last leg and I really need the help. I’m not asking for much but if anyone could help it would mean so much.

thank you and have a great day.