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Summer camp for Ukrainian War Orphans

Goallei 150,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byThomas Kraus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Asociatia Bridges of Faith

Summer camp for Ukrainian War Orphans

Give a Ukrainian War Orphan the Gift of Childhood Again

For most children, summer means freedom, laughter, and adventure.

For many children in Ukraine, it means another season of air-raid sirens, sleepless nights, and memories no child should ever carry.

Some have lost their fathers defending Ukraine.

Some have lost both parents.

Some survived the Russian occupation of communities like Bucha.

Others were rescued from occupied territories after months of separation from their families.

Many have spent years learning how to survive instead of simply learning how to be children.

This summer, Bridges of Faith is bringing groups of Ukrainian war orphans and highly vulnerable children to Romania for a life-changing week of safety, healing, friendship, and hope.

For one precious week, they will wake up without the sound of explosions.

They will sleep without fear.

They will laugh, play, swim, explore nature, make new friends, and experience something many have not felt in years:

The freedom to simply be children again.

More Than a Summer Camp

This is not just a vacation.

It is a carefully designed healing experience for children carrying the invisible wounds of war.

Every child who comes to Romania receives safe accommodation, nutritious meals, transportation, caring adult supervision, outdoor activities, creative workshops, and opportunities to build friendships with other children who understand their journey.

Our team creates an environment where children feel safe enough to smile again.

A single week cannot erase years of trauma.

But it can remind a child that the world is still filled with kindness, beauty, and people who care.

For many children, healing begins with something as simple as sleeping peacefully through the night, laughing with friends, or trusting an adult who keeps their promises.

Children We Serve

The children participating in our camps include:

  1. War orphans
  2. Children of fallen Ukrainian defenders
  3. Children connected to Ukraine's National Guard
  4. Children from Bucha and other heavily affected communities
  5. Children rescued from Russian-occupied territories
  6. Children displaced by the war
  7. Children living with trauma, grief, and loss

Many arrive withdrawn and anxious.

Some struggle to trust.

Others carry responsibilities far beyond their age.

At camp, no one asks them to relive their trauma.

Instead, they are welcomed with love, patience, and dignity.

They are reminded that they are far more than victims of war.

They are children with incredible futures.

A Proven Commitment

Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Bridges of Faith has stood alongside Ukrainian families.

In 2022, we established one of Romania's first Ukrainian schools, allowing refugee children to continue their education in their own language.

Since then, we have provided humanitarian aid, education, transportation, housing assistance, family support, trauma recovery programs, and care for vulnerable children.

Last year, we organized a month-long summer program for 49 children connected to Ukraine's National Guard, many of whom had lost a parent in the war, together with 30 children with disabilities from orphan-care institutions.

Working alongside trusted Ukrainian partners—including organizations serving military families, rescued children, and communities affected by the war—we have witnessed firsthand how a safe environment can transform a child's outlook.

Children who arrived quiet began laughing.

Children who had stopped trusting adults began opening their hearts.

Children carrying enormous grief rediscovered joy.

That is why we are committed to bringing even more children to Romania this summer.

Building a Permanent Place of Hope

These camps are also part of a larger vision.

Bridges of Faith has been renovating the Blue House in Mediaș, Romania—a dedicated center for trauma recovery, leadership development, and hospitality.

Our goal is to create a permanent home where Ukrainian children, foster families, rescued children, veterans, and humanitarian partners can find rest, healing, and hope for years to come.

Instead of renting facilities every summer, this center will allow us to serve many more children while lowering long-term costs and expanding our impact.

What Your Gift Provides

Every child's journey requires transportation from Ukraine, accommodation, meals, activities, supervision, and ongoing care.

Your generosity helps provide:

  1. Safe transportation to and from Romania
  2. Comfortable accommodation
  3. Three healthy meals every day
  4. Recreation and outdoor activities
  5. Creative workshops and excursions
  6. Caring Ukrainian-speaking staff and volunteers
  7. Trauma-informed support
  8. Medical and emergency care when needed

Every dollar directly helps create a week that these children will remember for the rest of their lives.

$50 helps provide meals and activities.

$100 helps cover transportation.

$250 sponsors a significant portion of one child's camp experience.

$1,000 helps send multiple children to camp.

Every contribution, regardless of size, brings another child one step closer to safety and hope.

Why One Week Can Change a Life

Can one week undo years of war?

No.

It cannot replace a father.

It cannot rebuild a destroyed home.

It cannot erase painful memories.

But it can become the beginning of healing.

It can show a child that kindness still exists.

It can restore trust.

It can replace fear with laughter, loneliness with friendship, and despair with hope.

Sometimes healing begins with something as simple as hearing birds instead of sirens.

Sleeping through the night.

Sharing a meal around a table.

Playing without fear.

Dreaming about the future again.

Those moments may seem ordinary to us.

For these children, they are extraordinary.

Help a Child Experience Peace Again

Ukraine's future will not only be rebuilt with roads, schools, and buildings.

It will be rebuilt through children who are given the opportunity to heal.

This summer, you can become part of that story.

Your gift will help provide transportation, accommodation, meals, activities, and a safe place where Ukrainian war orphans can experience joy, friendship, and peace once again.

Together, we cannot stop the war.

But together, we can make sure it does not steal another child's childhood.

Help give a Ukrainian war orphan the gift of hope, and the chance to simply be a child again.

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