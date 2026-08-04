Sumbangan anak yatim

A Small Light in a Big House

The orphanage sat at the end of a quiet street, its walls painted a faded blue that had once been bright. Inside, thirty children shared twelve beds, three meals that stretched thinner each month, and a hope that somehow, someone out there remembered they existed.

Aisha was eight years old. She kept a single photograph tucked under her pillow — the only picture she had of her parents, its edges soft from years of handling. Every night, she whispered goodnight to it before closing her eyes, the same way other children whispered goodnight to the people down the hall.

The caretaker, Ms. Amara, had run the home for eleven years. She knew every child's story, every small fear, every quiet laugh. But lately, she carried a weight she couldn't hide: the roof leaked when it rained, the school fees were overdue, and the last bag of rice wouldn't last the week.

Then, one ordinary Tuesday, an envelope arrived. Inside was a modest donation — not a fortune, just enough for new blankets and a few weeks of groceries. It came with a short note: "I don't know your names, but I hope this helps in some small way."

That evening, for the first time in months, dinner had seconds. The children slept warmer that night, twelve small forms shifting under new blankets that smelled faintly of somewhere else — somewhere a stranger had thought of them.

Aisha didn't know who sent it. She never would. But she added a line to the nightly ritual with her photograph: "Thank you to whoever remembered us today."

Every child deserves a place to belong, a meal that's enough, and someone who remembers they exist. Your donation — however small — becomes someone's warmer night, someone's second helping, someone's reason to believe the world hasn't forgotten them.

Give today. Someone is waiting to feel remembered.