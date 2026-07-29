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Suma Ministries Faith Centered Senior Cabins

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$7 USD

Fundraiser created byCarlos Marin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carlos Marin

Suma Ministries Faith Centered Senior Cabins

Help Launch Suma Ministries – Faith-Centered Senior Cabins in Branson West, MO

Campaign Description:

Dear Friends and Kingdom Partners,

Our seniors deserve to age with dignity, community, and faith. In Branson West and the beautiful Ozarks, many elderly individuals face isolation, rising housing costs, and limited options for Christ-centered living.

Suma Ministries will be a new 501(c)(3) Christian nonprofit ministry founded to meet this need. Our vision is to build a peaceful community of accessible 2-bedroom cabins where seniors can live independently or with light assistance, surrounded by spiritual care, fellowship, and God’s love.

What We Plan to Create

  1. 20 senior-friendly cabins (1,300 sq ft each with 2-car garages) on 16 acres in Branson West
  2. On-site chapel, Bible studies, chaplain support, and strong local church partnerships
  3. Affordable rents combined with compassionate ministry care

Our First Step Before we can break ground, we must complete essential foundation work:

  1. Market research and feasibility studies
  2. Legal formation and 501(c)(3) approval
  3. Site evaluation, zoning research, and initial architectural planning
  4. Licensing preparation for senior housing in Missouri

We are raising $75,000 to cover these critical early expenses and position the ministry for larger grants, major donors, and construction funding.

Every Gift Matters

  1. $1000— Helps with legal document preparation
  2. $1500— Supports research and site analysis
  3. $5000+ — Moves us significantly closer to opening doors for seniors

Your support will help lay a strong biblical foundation for this ministry. In return, we will send regular updates with photos, progress reports, and stories of how your generosity is making a difference.

This is more than a housing project — it is kingdom work. We believe God is calling us to care for our elders “as unto Him.”

Will you partner with Suma Ministries today? Any amount helps. Please share this campaign with your church, family, friends, and prayer partners.

Thank you and God bless you richly!

Suma Ministries Branson West, Missouri Carlos Marin – Founder phone number 6824035662

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