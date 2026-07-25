New Feature Film Trilogy The Days are Evil Funding

“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”





The Days Are Evil is the first film in a suicide-prevention trilogy, and it’s built to do something simple but rare: tell the truth, without flinching, and without offering a fake, easy answer.

After a public fall from grace, a proud pastor named James is forced to face the wreckage of his life—his broken marriage, his buried grief, and a son quietly slipping toward death. When church elders force James into sabbatical and his wife leaves, he starts to unravel in isolation—until his adult son Jacob finally admits the truth: he hasn’t been sleeping, his mind won’t stop, and he’s been thinking about suicide. With an older mentor pushing him toward real help, James gets Jacob into counseling and enters it himself, confronting the pride and grief that poisoned his family—learning how to stop performing and finally be present.

This story is set in rural central Pennsylvania, in the kind of small-town world where people “know” you—but still don’t know what you’re carrying. And that’s the point: so many people are surrounded by community and still feel completely alone.

Why we’re raising $10,000 (and why it matters)

We need significantly more funding to make the film at the level it deserves—but $10,000 is the minimum that keeps momentum alive and allows us to secure key pieces that unlock the next phase of production.

The film’s theme is suicide prevention—not as a single dramatic rescue moment, but as a series of courageous choices: to ask, to listen, to involve others, and to stay. That kind of story demands care, excellence, and a production process that treats the subject with gravity.

How the first $10,000 will be used (minimum needs)

Below is our planned use for the initial $10,000 (exact allocations may shift as production requires, but this is the purpose of the minimum goal):

Counseling + suicide-prevention consultation: bringing experienced voices into the process so the film handles ideation, family dynamics, and “what help actually looks like” with accuracy and responsibility.

bringing experienced voices into the process so the film handles ideation, family dynamics, and “what help actually looks like” with accuracy and responsibility. Production insurance + permits + legal/admin setup: baseline requirements to shoot safely and professionally (especially for heavier scenes).

baseline requirements to shoot safely and professionally (especially for heavier scenes). Key production deposits: securing essential gear/locations and locking the schedule (the kinds of deposits that prevent a small film from stalling out at the starting line).

securing essential gear/locations and locking the schedule (the kinds of deposits that prevent a small film from stalling out at the starting line). Sound + post foundation: this story lives and dies on performances and quiet moments—clean production audio and post planning aren’t optional if we want the film to land.

this story lives and dies on performances and quiet moments—clean production audio and post planning aren’t optional if we want the film to land. Resource partnership setup: preparing a responsible outreach layer around the film so viewers aren’t left alone after the credits (because the mission is bigger than the movie).





WHO WE ARE

The Days Are Evil is produced through Hard Faith Inc. (non-profit) and PennFilmCo. The film is directed by Spencer Folmar, whose work is driven by the mission: “Telling Stories That Liberate.”

THE ASK

If you believe suicide prevention matters—if you believe stories can reach people sermons don’t—please consider giving today. This is the minimum goal that keeps the film moving forward, and every gift helps us build the larger foundation we need to fully produce and release it.

And if you can’t give right now, sharing this campaign is a real way to help. The days are evil—but we don’t have to walk through them alone.