GiveSendGo Logo

New Feature Film Trilogy The Days are Evil Funding

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created bySpencer Folmar

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hard Faith Inc

New Feature Film Trilogy The Days are Evil Funding

“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”  


The Days Are Evil is the first film in a suicide-prevention trilogy, and it’s built to do something simple but rare: tell the truth, without flinching, and without offering a fake, easy answer.  

After a public fall from grace, a proud pastor named James is forced to face the wreckage of his life—his broken marriage, his buried grief, and a son quietly slipping toward death.  When church elders force James into sabbatical and his wife leaves, he starts to unravel in isolation—until his adult son Jacob finally admits the truth: he hasn’t been sleeping, his mind won’t stop, and he’s been thinking about suicide.  With an older mentor pushing him toward real help, James gets Jacob into counseling and enters it himself, confronting the pride and grief that poisoned his family—learning how to stop performing and finally be present.  

This story is set in rural central Pennsylvania, in the kind of small-town world where people “know” you—but still don’t know what you’re carrying.  And that’s the point: so many people are surrounded by community and still feel completely alone.

Why we’re raising $10,000 (and why it matters)

We need significantly more funding to make the film at the level it deserves—but $10,000 is the minimum that keeps momentum alive and allows us to secure key pieces that unlock the next phase of production.

The film’s theme is suicide prevention—not as a single dramatic rescue moment, but as a series of courageous choices: to ask, to listen, to involve others, and to stay.  That kind of story demands care, excellence, and a production process that treats the subject with gravity.

How the first $10,000 will be used (minimum needs)

Below is our planned use for the initial $10,000 (exact allocations may shift as production requires, but this is the purpose of the minimum goal):

  • Counseling + suicide-prevention consultation: bringing experienced voices into the process so the film handles ideation, family dynamics, and “what help actually looks like” with accuracy and responsibility.  
  • Production insurance + permits + legal/admin setup: baseline requirements to shoot safely and professionally (especially for heavier scenes).
  • Key production deposits: securing essential gear/locations and locking the schedule (the kinds of deposits that prevent a small film from stalling out at the starting line).
  • Sound + post foundation: this story lives and dies on performances and quiet moments—clean production audio and post planning aren’t optional if we want the film to land.
  • Resource partnership setup: preparing a responsible outreach layer around the film so viewers aren’t left alone after the credits (because the mission is bigger than the movie).  


WHO WE ARE

The Days Are Evil is produced through Hard Faith Inc. (non-profit) and PennFilmCo.  The film is directed by Spencer Folmar, whose work is driven by the mission: “Telling Stories That Liberate.”  

THE ASK

If you believe suicide prevention matters—if you believe stories can reach people sermons don’t—please consider giving today. This is the minimum goal that keeps the film moving forward, and every gift helps us build the larger foundation we need to fully produce and release it.

And if you can’t give right now, sharing this campaign is a real way to help. The days are evil—but we don’t have to walk through them alone.  

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve