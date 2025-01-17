Please Help Michael With His Surgery From Accident

Michael was one of my mentors for many years. I'm setting this up for him, because it's the least I can do for a man who devoted so much time for my personal development over the years. He recently had a gnarly accident and has a shattered hip, broken femur and broken arm. Unfortunately he's without insurance and is on fixed income living in the Philippines, and as such the hospital requires payment up front for the surgery, so he's in a fairly miserable predicament. This is an extremely unfortunate situation for him. I would not be making this fundraiser otherwise. Any amount would help and will be greatly appreciated.

