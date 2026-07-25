SUGAR NEEDS YOUR HELP ASAP.

Sugar is my new adoption pup from the SPCA in San Francisco Ca. I adopted Sugar last June, she has many trauma based issues we have been and are still working through. She is a nervous little girl but she is well on her way to becoming a confident dog once again. It is still a work in progress. When I adopted her she had a small growth on her right hip that needed to be removed. I have been trying to save $ and find organizations to help pay for the procedure. During this time I noticed another lump, a more serious one that is on her chest that needs to be removed also. It is deep and close to the bone. During my search to find a way to have it taken care of I noticed she was having a bit of build up under her right eye. This is one that is bothering me very much as it is directly on her eye lid and has almost doubled in size in the last month.(growing mostly towards her eye, now rubbing against her eye). I fear within a short period of time it will be too big to remove without an extreme removal of her eye lid to get rid of it completely. My Sugar is a very sweet dainty girl that has had a rough life and deserves to not have to deal with issues of any kind me ch less this. I do not want this to start to hold her back, or start to cause her extra problems (possible cancer , and even eventually loosing her vision if it's not taking care of ASAP). I do not have the funds to have it taken care of And I have not found any organizations that will give me any concrete solutions to help in her care. I only have a varied estimate of what it will cost to get these issues taken care of. It may take $5,000 or it may take way more, but having some money to put towards the surgery would be a great help and expedite her care. Please consider helping Sugar out soon, before these problems compound and become major obstacles in her recovery.

Thank you for any assistance you may be able give. Please also consider sending this link to others so Sugar can receive the most help possible.

Thank You;

Adam and Sugar.



