suffering vanishing twin syndrome

Hi everyone, my name is Yesina, and I’m currently going through a very difficult pregnancy complication called vanishing twin syndrome. This experience has been emotionally and physically overwhelming, causing severe stress, pain, cramping, and medical concerns that have made it hard for me to continue working normally during this time . Me and my husband currently have 2 children and our lease is coming to a end





As I focus on my health and the health of my baby, I’ve fallen behind financially with everyday expenses including rent, bills , I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but right now I truly need support to get through this difficult chapter.





Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to me and help relieve some of the financial pressure while I recover and continue receiving medical care. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help more than you know.





Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, support, and understanding during one of the hardest moments of my life.