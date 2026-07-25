Suffering from Crohn’s disease and lupus

Hello, my name is Mounnae Daniels. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and lupus. I have three children. Currently, we are staying with family members because we do not have our own home. I am trying to get us a car and possibly a down payment for us a new apartment. It has been really hard lately. Just trying to stay afloat, even though I do work. Anything can help us, but if anything, prayers are always accepted and welcomed. Thank you for helping my family. God bless 😊