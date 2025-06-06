Campaign Image

Welcome Bags of Hope

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Susan Esh

Welcome Bags of Hope

I'm raising funds to provide Welcome Bags for individuals entering recovery through HeRestoresVA, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by addiction.

Each bag offers a small but meaningful gesture of hope and care. It includes:

• A Lemongrass Spa Human Kindness Kit (gentle, uplifting skincare)

• A pack of tissues

• A mini notepad & pen

• A few pieces of candy

• A handwritten note of encouragement

Each bag costs approximately $30 to sponsor.

You can sponsor:

👉 1 bag for $30

👉 2 bags for $50 — and I'll make sure both are fully covered


Immediate goal: 75 bags for current clients

Ongoing need: 15–25 bags/month for new clients

If you’d like to contribute or share this fundraiser with others, your support will directly encourage someone starting their recovery journey. Thank you for helping make this possible. 💛

Recent Donations
Show:
itsmecon
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Angela Weaver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

God bless you!!!

Suzanne Reid
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo