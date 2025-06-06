Welcome Bags of Hope

I'm raising funds to provide Welcome Bags for individuals entering recovery through HeRestoresVA, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by addiction.

Each bag offers a small but meaningful gesture of hope and care. It includes:

• A Lemongrass Spa Human Kindness Kit (gentle, uplifting skincare)

• A pack of tissues

• A mini notepad & pen

• A few pieces of candy

• A handwritten note of encouragement

Each bag costs approximately $30 to sponsor.



You can sponsor:

👉 1 bag for $30

👉 2 bags for $50 — and I'll make sure both are fully covered





Immediate goal: 75 bags for current clients

Ongoing need: 15–25 bags/month for new clients

If you’d like to contribute or share this fundraiser with others, your support will directly encourage someone starting their recovery journey. Thank you for helping make this possible. 💛

