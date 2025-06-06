Welcome Bags of Hope

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $200
I'm raising funds to provide Welcome Bags for individuals entering recovery through HeRestoresVA, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by addiction.
Each bag offers a small but meaningful gesture of hope and care. It includes:
• A Lemongrass Spa Human Kindness Kit (gentle, uplifting skincare)
• A pack of tissues
• A mini notepad & pen
• A few pieces of candy
• A handwritten note of encouragement
Each bag costs approximately $30 to sponsor.
You can sponsor:
👉 1 bag for $30
👉 2 bags for $50 — and I'll make sure both are fully covered
Immediate goal: 75 bags for current clients
Ongoing need: 15–25 bags/month for new clients
If you’d like to contribute or share this fundraiser with others, your support will directly encourage someone starting their recovery journey. Thank you for helping make this possible. 💛
God bless you!!!
