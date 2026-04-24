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Sues Summer Mission to Uganda

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created bySusan Milligan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Susan Milligan

Sues Summer Mission to Uganda

Sue’s Month-Long Mission to Uganda

Dear friends and family--This summer, God is calling me to return to Uganda for my fifth mission trip, and I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to serve, love, and offer the hope of Christ to people. Uganda has become very close to my heart over the years, and every mission trip has strengthened my faith and deepened my passion for seeing lives transformed through the power of the Gospel.

This mission is centered on bringing hope, encouragement, healing, and the message of salvation to people in villages and communities throughout Uganda. Many of the people we minister to face poverty, hardship, sickness, and spiritual oppression, yet they are hungry for Jesus’ presence and truth. It is a privilege to go and be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving children, families, pastors, and local communities while bringing the light of Christ. In the past, I have worked with orphans, foster families, and local communities, offering physical and emotional support. I have listened to their concerns, giving one-on-one attention to orphans who rarely receive such focused care. I also became an unofficial campus chaplain, as many felt drawn to come talk with me, open up, and receive guidance, teaching, love, and encouragement.

I spent each day in community working with a team I adored to love, serve, and tangibly care for the people of Kampala. We met physical needs, but one of my favorite parts was building relationships. I had the opportunity to be with people each day and make space for their stories—to listen, encourage, and pray with them. No matter the country or language, people long to be heard, seen, and known. It was such a joy and honor to do that with the people of Uganda and to share the hope I've found in Jesus with them. There is something awesome and impactful about suddenly being in a place that feels like it fits you like a glove—working within your giftings, strengths, and purpose alongside the Lord.

But now, 2026 is here, and I am once again called to serve in Uganda, but with the Cityquake and Show Mercy International teams this time. With that being said, I want to invite you to partner with me for the sake of the Gospel. I would love to raise as much support as possible, so if the Lord puts it on your heart, I would be so grateful for any gift you feel led to give.

If you feel called to be part of this journey, whether through prayer or financial contribution, know that every bit helps! And if finances are tight right now, please don’t let that stop your heart from participating in any way—prayer is just as powerful, and we need all the prayers we can get! 💖Together with Christ at the center, we can help make this mission not only possible, but transformative for the lives it will touch. I am grateful for every prayer, every act of support, and every person partnering with me in this journey.

Please feel free to reach out to me at any point with questions or if you would like to hear more—I truly love talking about it! Thank you to each one of you who took the time to read this and hear what God has placed on my heart.

Much love--Sue


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