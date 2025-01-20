Suing Destiny Steven Kenneth Bonnell II

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $840
On November 29th I learned that Destiny had non-consenually shared pornographic images of me towards others. If you wish to read more details of the situation here is my official statement below:
https://pxie412.substack.com/p/i-will-be-suing-steven-kenneth-bonnell
I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions. I currently do not have the funds to protect myself or pursue legal action to the fullest extent, and have been told a case like this can cost over tens of thousands of dollars. If by miracle there is a surplus of funds (although this is extremely unlikely), it will be split between the endless amount of therapy I will need to receive and donated to charity that focuses on sexual abuse victims.
Please help me bring this man to justice.
Get ‘em Pixie
People should not be able to share nudes with no consent without consequences.
This can’t go on. Good for you and you deserve piece of mind.
Best of luck!
I'm sorry this happened to you. You didn't deserve to be humiliated in such a public fashion. I've been a fan of DGG for the last few years and ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn't have. This is more than enough for me to decide to be done with this toxic dude. Good luck with your lawsuit and the rest of your future endeavors
OCC sends its regards
Unironically impressed at your bravery. Facing down tiny's cult must be terrifying considering all they've done to so many women over the last 14 years. While all other orbiters condone everything he's done by remaining silent, you alone are standing up to that piece of garbage. I wish you the best of luck, and I hope to encourage others to aid you as well. Shout out to OCC.
I like Destiny's videos but what he did here is inexcusable. The only just thing for him to do is to comply and do whatever he can to make it right.
You're doing what's right.
I'm a destiny fan and I feel bad for how he's treated you and whoever else was affected
These are evil evil people, Pxie I wish you luck and pray for your recovery from this trauma.
Stay strong!
TDD
