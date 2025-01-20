Suing Destiny Steven Kenneth Bonnell II

On November 29th I learned that Destiny had non-consenually shared pornographic images of me towards others. If you wish to read more details of the situation here is my official statement below:

https://pxie412.substack.com/p/i-will-be-suing-steven-kenneth-bonnell

I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions. I currently do not have the funds to protect myself or pursue legal action to the fullest extent, and have been told a case like this can cost over tens of thousands of dollars. If by miracle there is a surplus of funds (although this is extremely unlikely), it will be split between the endless amount of therapy I will need to receive and donated to charity that focuses on sexual abuse victims.

Please help me bring this man to justice.





