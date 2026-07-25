Sued for Speaking Out: Defending Free Speech in Magic





Who Am I?

My name is Craig Petty.

I’m a professional magician, creator, business owner, and someone who has been part of the magic community for decades.

Recently, I was served with a lawsuit in a United States federal court.





Summary

I am being sued after making a video discussing issues within the magic community and expressing my opinion about conduct that I believe needed to be addressed.

The lawsuit seeks significant damages and forces me to defend myself in U.S. federal court something that is extremely expensive and time-intensive, even when you strongly believe you are right.





What Is This Case About?

This case is about whether someone can use the sheer cost of litigation to silence criticism.

For years, many people in our industry have quietly backed down when faced with legal threats. Not because they were wrong but because defending yourself properly in court can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

When the cost of speaking becomes unbearable, silence becomes the safer option.

I do not believe that should be the standard.





What Is The Next Step?

I have retained a First Amendment specialist in the United States who defends free speech cases every day.

The immediate next step is formally appearing in court and responding to the complaint. From there, we intend to challenge the legal basis of the lawsuit and seek to have it dismissed where appropriate.

Defending this case properly requires experienced counsel and substantial resources.





How Much Are We Raising And Why?

Defending a federal lawsuit in the United States is extremely expensive.

Initial retainers and early filings alone require tens of thousands of dollars, and litigation costs can escalate quickly if the case proceeds.

Although I run successful businesses, the majority of my capital is tied up in operations and supporting staff and entertainers who rely on me. Draining those businesses would risk harming people who have nothing to do with this dispute.

This campaign will go directly toward legal defence costs.

If funds are recovered from the plaintiff or if any money raised is not ultimately required for legal expenses, the surplus will be donated to Opportunity Village in Las Vegas — a charity supporting people with disabilities.

This is not about profiting from a lawsuit.

It is about defending myself properly and responsibly.





What Are We Trying To Achieve?

I want to see this case resolved properly, through the legal system, not through intimidation.

I want the outcome to make it clear that defending yourself against legal pressure is possible.

And I want other creators and performers to know that they are not alone if they ever find themselves in a similar position.





It's Time For The Magic Community To Take A Stand

If you believe in open discussion.

If you believe legal threats should not automatically silence people.

If you have ever supported my work or valued my contribution to the community





Please consider contributing.

If you cannot donate, sharing this page is genuinely appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Your support means more than you know.