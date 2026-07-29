Substance abuse addiction and alcoholism recovery

We are a faith based discipleship ministry who’s primary focus is restoring broken lives effected by substance abuse addiction and alcoholism by providing opportunities to recover and rebuild relationships affected by addiction to drugs and alcohol as well as helping individuals learn more about Christ and what he has to offer to the spiritually wounded people who have been affected by the bondage addiction and alcoholism places in our lives and on our hearts. We are a nonprofit group that places everything raised into the rebuilding of our people.

Thank you everyone who takes the time to read about the fundraiser. Receipt’s will be kept and letters of appreciation will be sent to all donating parties.





May Our Father God and Jesus Christ be with you all a bless you all with Love, Joy, Peace, Happiness, kindness and all the fruits of the spirit of Jesus Christ.