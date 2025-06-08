Support Subdeacon Brian Telemachus Thomas

Christ is in our midst!

Our dear Thomas family, faithful, active, servant members of our Parish of Sts. George and Alexandra Orthodox Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas could use your help. Subdeacon Telemachus (Brian) Thomas works a full time job, while serving faithfully in our church as parish council warden and choir member. He and his wife are proud parents of five amazing children. This family continues go above and beyond in serving our parish. Subdeacon and his family have wholeheartedly said yes to committing to answering the call of Subdeacon Telemachus to possibly be ordained as a Deacon. The current process for this is to enter the Diaconal Vocations program and complete distance learning theological formation, with two sessions of practicum. Those sessions require travel to places quite far from our area in Arkansas. What this family has said yes to is a tremendous task. And Glory to God for their yes!

Where the Thomas family could use your help is with some of the financial cost of the formation. While they are able to cover the fees of application and burdens in the future, the cost of the theological program is unfortunately coming at a time when unexpected life situations have stretched them too thin. The cost for securing a spot in the theological formation program is $1,600.00. Due to the Thomas family having surprise expenses involving transportation and their family vehicle, they are unable to cover the cost for formation.

Our Orthodox Deacons serve in many cases without pay, for decades. They offer theological instruction, moral support, leadership, and a very special liturgical blessing to each and every parish they serve in. Please pray for our Parish of Sts. George and Alexandra and offer any kind of financial assistance you can to help us support the formation of Subdeacon Telemachus in our efforts to possibly prepare him for Diaconal service.

May God Bless you!

In Christ,

Fr. Alexis Baldwin