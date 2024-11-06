Stephanie 'Stuggz' McDougald

Today, we gather to support a cause close to our hearts—sharing the story of Stephanie McDougald, a friend, a fighter, and a soul who carried a heart full of possibility. Stephanie had a way of seeing the world that made you pause and smile—as if she held a secret meant only for those who truly listened. Her authenticity was magnetic, drawing others in with fearless, joyful, unfiltered warmth. Whether she was encouraging a friend with her smile or offering heartfelt laughter in moments of quiet, Stephanie had a way of making people feel truly seen and valued. To so many, she was more than a best friend; she was a confidant, the embodiment of adventure and fierce loyalty. She inspired everyone she touched to live boldly and love deeply. Her kindness was more than a trait—it was a lifeline she offered freely, even as she faced her own storms.

Stephanie’s journey was marked by battles that demanded every ounce of her strength, following the moments of joy and connection that defined her life. Addiction found its way into her life, tethering her to a struggle that tested her resolve. Yet, those who knew her remember the genuine laughter she brought in the quietest times, the moments that turned ordinary days into cherished memories. Beneath the trials, there was an ember within her that sought peace and light. She found strength in her faith, drawing closer to Jesus, who became her anchor. Even on the toughest days, she sought glimpses of clarity—moments when hope would break through the darkness.

Stephanie would want her journey to be shared not just as a memory but as a guiding light for others searching for hope. Her life is a reminder that redemption is always within reach, even in the hardest battles. Though her journey here has ended, her spiritual adventure continues. We honor her by carrying forward the light she shared and by speaking openly about the struggles addiction brings—standing together with compassion and strength. Stephanie’s story calls on us to create spaces where loved ones can gather, remember, and feel connected.

Now, we have the opportunity to create a place where Stephanie’s love and faith can be felt—a space where her children and loved ones can visit, remember, and feel her presence, and where others who struggle can go to lay their troubles and find solace. This will be more than a marker; it will be a testament to her resilience and the hope she embodied. Your support helps bring this vision to life, ensuring that Stephanie’s story continues to inspire those who need it most.

The love Stephanie shared and the hope she sparked continue to endure. This tribute is not just for her; it’s for everyone who has faced the storm, every family who has held on, and everyone searching for light in dark times. Supporting this cause is more than a gesture—it’s a statement that says, “We see you. We remember you. We stand with you.” Stephanie’s story is a reminder of the resilience and compassion that bind us—threads that carry us through life’s toughest battles. Join us in building this sanctuary, a place where Stephanie’s light will shine on—a space that offers hope, healing, and remembrance. Together, we can ensure that her story continues to uplift and inspire, showing that no one is ever alone in their struggle, and that the power of community can bring light and healing to all who seek it. Let this tribute stand as a testament to resilience, love, and the power of community.