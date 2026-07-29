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Study Abroad to Japan

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmirah Broaster

Study Abroad to Japan

Hello everyone,


My name is Amirah, and I am asking for your support as I prepare for one of the biggest opportunities of my life: studying abroad in Japan.


As a psychology student, this experience will allow me to expand my education beyond the classroom, immerse myself in a new culture, and gain a global perspective that will help shape both my personal growth and future career. Studying abroad has been a dream of mine for years, and I have worked incredibly hard to make it a reality.


This opportunity means more than simply traveling. It is a chance to challenge myself, become more independent, build lifelong connections, and experience a completely different way of life. As someone who has faced personal challenges, including struggles with anxiety and depression, pursuing opportunities that push me beyond my comfort zone has become an important part of my growth. Studying abroad represents resilience, determination, and the belief that I am capable of achieving goals that once felt out of reach.


While I have been saving money, applying for scholarships, and doing everything I can to prepare financially, there are still significant costs associated with this journey, including airfare, housing, meals, transportation, visa-related expenses, and educational materials. Despite my efforts, I cannot cover all of these expenses on my own.


I am reaching out to ask for your help in making this dream possible. Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to studying abroad and taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much and would help me reach a wider audience.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my educational journey. Your generosity, encouragement, and belief in me mean more than words can express. I look forward to making the most of this experience and bringing back the knowledge, skills, and memories that will stay with me for a lifetime.


With gratitude,


Amirah


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