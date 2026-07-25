Natalia's Study Abroad Fundraising

Dear Friends and Family,





This upcoming Fall semester, I have the incredible opportunity to study abroad in Florence, Italy for a few months. I am currently raising support to help cover tuition, housing, travel, and living expenses while I am there. I look forward to this new season in my college career and I am excited for the blessings and experiences I will have in a new country and culture.





I want to be very transparent about what this trip is and what it is not. This is not a missions trip. I am not going overseas as part of an organized ministry or program. This is an educational experience and a deeply personal opportunity for growth in my life. I am choosing to go because I genuinely love learning about people, cultures, history, and the world God created. I believe living abroad will challenge me emotionally, academically, and spiritually in ways that staying comfortable and familiar never could.





As a psychology major, I care deeply about understanding people and the ways culture shapes identity, values, relationships, and behavior. Florence is especially meaningful to me because of its rich history, art, philosophy, and influence on the understanding of human nature. I am excited to not only learn in classrooms, but through everyday life, conversations, observations, relationships, challenges, and experiences.





Spiritually, I know this season will stretch me tremendously. One of the biggest reasons this experience matters so much to me is because I believe it will deepen my dependence on God. Being away from familiarity, comfort, routine, and the people I lean on, will propel me to cling to Him in a completely new way. I know there will be loneliness, culture shock, uncertainty, and moments where I feel overwhelmed. But I also believe those are often the places God shows his deep love and care.





Although this is not a missions trip, I do believe it is an opportunity for evangelism. My hope is simply to love people well, and reflect Christ in my interactions. I want to be open to the gospel conversations and relationships God places in front of me.





Right now, one of the biggest obstacles to make it there is finances. I am working hard to make this opportunity possible, but the costs of tuition, housing, flights, transportation, and everyday living expenses abroad add up quickly. Any support, whether through donations or just praying for me would genuinely mean so much to me and help make this opportunity possible.





Prayer is powerful. This is the most important thing you could do for me, and I am so incredibly grateful for your support. If you would like to pray for me specifically, here are a few things on my heart: First, please pray that I truly believe and remember that Jesus is my greatest treasure. Whether I go or stay, I want my trust to be fully in Him. Secondly, please pray for peace regarding the anxieties of this transition. I am scared about finances, leaving the people I love, and being in a country where I don’t speak the language. I need prayer to fully trust that God has me in His hands during this season. Lastly, please pray for His provision. I deeply want to go, and I am expectant to see God work in crazy and powerful ways.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and support this chapter of my life. I truly do not take it lightly.





I hope to return home not only with academic growth and unforgettable experiences, but with a stronger faith, greater compassion for people, and a deeper understanding of both the world and myself.

Thank you so much for being part of this journey with me.





Sincerely,

Natalia Oyarzun



