Student Family Housing Crisis

Goal:
USD $2,400
Raised:
USD $1,215
Campaign funds will be received by David King
A student who is the breadwinner for a family and children is losing their housing at Christmas. They lost their job, have consistently sought employment, and used all other available resources to try to make ends meet with no success until the new year when additional financial aid can be available. Please consider helping them to meet this need and avoid becoming homeless with their children over the holidays so they can stay on track to complete their degree in the Spring and find more solid ground again.
Praying for you and your family.
Prayers to you and know that God is able!!
I want to help the student that is unemployed who was referred to us by David King. My prayers are also with this family.
Praying for this family.
A similar thing happened to us when my husband and I were pursuing degrees at a sister college. The outpouring of love and acceptance that we felt was transformational.
I am praying as well.
