Campaign Image

Student Family Housing Crisis

Goal:

 USD $2,400

Raised:

 USD $1,215

Campaign created by David King

Campaign funds will be received by David King

Student Family Housing Crisis

A student who is the breadwinner for a family and children is losing their housing at Christmas. They lost their job, have consistently sought employment, and used all other available resources to try to make ends meet with no success until the new year when additional financial aid can be available. Please consider helping them to meet this need and avoid becoming homeless with their children over the holidays so they can stay on track to complete their degree in the Spring and find more solid ground again. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Tamara Wright
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ron Quick
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Williams
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lori Reaves
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you and know that God is able!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Christmas gift
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I want to help the student that is unemployed who was referred to us by David King. My prayers are also with this family.

Jennifer Long
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for this family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

A similar thing happened to us when my husband and I were pursuing degrees at a sister college. The outpouring of love and acceptance that we felt was transformational.

EJ Roland
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am praying as well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

David
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo