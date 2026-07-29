Student Struggling With Medical Bills

Hi, my name is Tyleah, and I’m a college student working hard to build a better future through education. Recently, I’ve been struggling with unexpected medical expenses that have created a financial burden I wasn’t prepared for.





While balancing school, work, and everyday living expenses, I’ve accumulated medical bills that are becoming difficult to manage on my own. My goal is to pay off these bills so I can focus on my health and continue my education without the constant stress of debt hanging over me.





Any donation, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Your support helps me stay on track with my education, maintain my health, and continue working toward my goals.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. I am truly grateful for your kindness and generosity.



