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Student Sponsorship Request- Graduation Travel-

Goal₦1,200,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySamuel M Oluwajana

Student Sponsorship Request- Graduation Travel-


Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.


I am writing to humbly request your support for my upcoming graduation trip to Kenya, scheduled for September 26th, 2026. I am a virtual campus student of HBI University, pursuing a BA in Christian Leadership and Cultural Management. After three and a half years of dedicated study, I am blessed to be completing this program, which has equipped me to serve more effectively in ministry and leadership.


By God’s grace, I currently serve as:


Country Director of Girls of Integrity Foundation, Nigeria, focusing on child abuse education, prevention of child marriage, and protection of vulnerable girls.


Regional Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Ogun State, offering counseling, healing, and rural outreach free of charge.


Ambassador of Teach Every Nation Bible School on Wheel, Nigeria, training leaders and ministers to serve God and humanity.


Resident Pastor of Worldwide Prayer Center Int., Ogun State, Nigeria.


All these ministries are faith-based and voluntary, driven by a passion to serve humanity and glorify God. Attending my graduation in Pioneer Community Church Eldoret City, Kenya 30100 is not only a personal milestone but also an opportunity to strengthen my capacity to continue this work.


I kindly seek your compassionate support, your generosity will help me fulfill this important step in my journey of service.


Thank you for considering my request. May the Lord bless you abundantly as you continue to serve Him.


In Christ’s service,

Evangelist Samuel M Oluwajana

WhatsApp: +234 70 33933946

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